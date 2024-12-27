You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Faisal Belhoul is a highly influential Emirati entrepreneur, investor, and business leader known for his strategic leadership across sectors such as real estate, technology, and renewable energy. He serves as the Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the UAE's most impactful business organizations, driving economic growth and fostering global trade and investment. In this role, Belhoul focuses on enhancing Dubai's position as a global business hub, promoting innovation, and supporting regional economic diversification.

In addition to his work at the Chamber, Belhoul is the Chairman of J&F Holdings, a diversified investment firm with a portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and other sectors. Under his leadership, J&F Holdings has expanded significantly, prioritizing sustainable investments and long-term value creation. Leveraging his deep understanding of market dynamics and emerging opportunities, Belhoul has positioned the firm as a key player in transformative investments across emerging markets.

Belhoul's leadership style blends a profound understanding of regional and global business landscapes with a forward-thinking approach. His efforts have been instrumental in shaping Dubai's dynamic business environment, attracting global investors, and supporting the city's strategic push toward economic diversification. He has played a pivotal role in establishing innovative business frameworks and initiatives designed to enhance competitiveness and sustainability.

As a prominent figure in the UAE's business community, Belhoul is also committed to philanthropy and social responsibility. He actively supports initiatives aimed at advancing education and fostering entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of business leaders in the region.

Beyond his business achievements, Belhoul is a "shark" on Dubai's Shark Tank, using his expertise to mentor and invest in innovative startups. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and dedication to the UAE's development make him a respected leader and a driving force in the region's growth.