Firoz Merchant is a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and businessman in the UAE, best known as the founder and chairman of Pure Gold Group, a leading conglomerate in the gold and jewelry industry. With over three decades of experience, Merchant has transformed Pure Gold Group into one of the region's most respected retailers, with a presence in over 170 outlets across the UAE and other key international markets.

Merchant's entrepreneurial journey began in the early 1980s when he moved to Dubai from India with a vision to meet the growing demand for gold and jewelry in the region. Leveraging his deep understanding of the market and an unwavering commitment to quality, he expanded Pure Gold Group from a small jewelry shop into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Today, the company is celebrated for its wide range of high-quality offerings, from luxury pieces to more affordable items, and for its reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service.

Beyond his business achievements, Firoz Merchant is highly regarded for his philanthropic efforts. A passionate advocate for social welfare, he has supported numerous charitable causes in the UAE and internationally, particularly in healthcare, education, and social development. Among his most impactful initiatives is his commitment to aiding the underprivileged. Merchant has funded medical treatments for those in need and donated millions of dirhams to free hundreds of prisoners in the UAE by paying off their debts and arranging airfares for their safe return home.

Firoz Merchant's legacy is defined not only by his entrepreneurial success but also by his dedication to making a positive impact on society, reflecting a profound commitment to the values of generosity, compassion, and service.