Haisam Odeimeh, Group CEO of Financial Services at Al Ramz, leads one of the UAE's most prominent financial institutions, renowned for over 25 years of excellence in providing comprehensive financial services. Established in 1998, Al Ramz operates across diverse domains, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, market-making, liquidity provision, public offering management, and financial research. Its commitment to innovation and client-centered solutions has solidified its reputation as a cornerstone of the UAE's financial industry. By integrating advanced fintech solutions, Al Ramz continues to democratize access to trading and investment opportunities, championing financial inclusion for all types of investors.

Odeimeh's vision for Al Ramz is rooted in empowering every investor, regardless of experience or resources. The company has dismantled traditional barriers to entry, ensuring that tools and opportunities once reserved for institutions are now accessible to all. "We've built a platform that prioritizes transparency, safety, and long-term value, rejecting risky, opaque structures like CFDs. Our approach focuses on creating a community where knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and investor support thrive. Al Ramz isn't just a company; it's a trusted partner in every investor's journey," he says.

Innovation is at the core of Al Ramz's ethos, with groundbreaking tools designed to empower investors. Odeimeh highlights their AI-powered robotic advisory tool, which democratizes access to personalized investment guidance previously available only to high-net-worth individuals. "This tool is not just about technology; it's about creating possibilities. It enables individuals to craft portfolios aligned with their dreams, using insights that were once out of reach," he explains. The company has also embraced generative AI to deliver real-time market insights and foster smarter decision-making, alongside features like social trading and a unique copy trading system that enhance collaboration and learning among investors.

Al Ramz's ambitious vision includes creating a "digital financial mall," a comprehensive ecosystem where investors can access all the tools, insights, and resources they need to succeed. "Innovation at Al Ramz isn't about staying ahead of the curve; it's about rewriting the rules to build a future where everyone wins," Odeimeh asserts.

Looking ahead, Odeimeh envisions Al Ramz leading a financial revolution on a global scale. "Our mission is to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of investors. Over the next five years, we will expand into new asset classes and markets, empowering people to dream bigger. Our trading platform will evolve with next-generation features like the 'active mode' in our robotic advisory tool, which will proactively guide and execute decisions for investors," he says. Odeimeh's vision goes beyond technology. He aims to redefine the essence of investing by addressing significant loss ratios seen on many platforms and prioritizing financial inclusion. "Our goal is to become the highest-performing platform, ensuring that every investor, whether starting small or managing substantial portfolios, has the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive. By leading with integrity and integrating sustainability, we aim to set a new standard in the industry," he explains.

With a focus on fostering collective growth and empowering individuals, Odeimeh is shaping a future where investing is accessible, empowering, and inclusive. "This mission is about more than building a successful company; it's about creating a lasting legacy that inspires people to believe in their financial potential. Together, we're shaping a future where investing leaves no one behind," he concludes.