The 100: Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Hatem Dowidar is the Group CEO of e&. He joined the company in September 2015 as Group Chief Operating Officer, becoming CEO, International in March 2016 and Group CEO in May 2020.

Under his leadership, Dowidar has transformed e& from a regional telecommunications company into a global technology and investment conglomerate. This shift, completed in February 2022, has been marked by the successful implementation of strategic approaches that have driven significant growth across the 38 markets where e& operates. His strong brand stewardship has enhanced e&'s brand equity, employee experience, and stakeholder value, even amidst a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Today, e& is recognized as the Fastest Growing Technology Brand and the most valuable brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa. It is highly ranked globally, with Dowidar named the top telecom leader worldwide on the Brand Guardianship Index 2024 by Brand Finance. Additionally, e& achieved the highest position in Brand Finance's inaugural Employer Brand Report 2024, with its UAE entity ranked as the Top Global Telecoms Employer.

Before joining e&, Dowidar held the role of Group Chief of Staff at Vodafone Group, based in London. He brings over 32 years of experience in multinational companies, with more than 25 years in telecommunications. His career at Vodafone began in 1999 at Vodafone Egypt, where he served as Marketing Director (CMO) and later as CEO from 2009 to 2014. During his tenure, he successfully navigated the company through challenging environments, achieving strong growth and profitability.

Dowidar has held various key roles within Vodafone Group, including Group Core Services Director, Chairman and CEO of Vodafone Malta, CEO of Partner Markets, and Regional Director of Emerging Markets. His corporate governance experience is extensive, having served as Chairman and Board Member of several companies within and beyond the telecom sector. He began his career at AEG/Deutsche Aerospace (Daimler Benz Group) in Egypt, later transitioning to Procter & Gamble, where he held several managerial marketing roles. Currently, he serves on the boards of Vodafone Group, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Maroc Telecom, and Etisalat Misr.

On a global scale, Dowidar is a member of the GSMA and the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Leadership Panel. GSMA represents the interests of global mobile operators and the broader mobile ecosystem, while the IGF Leadership Panel fosters knowledge exchange and policy dialogue on maximizing Internet opportunities and addressing its challenges.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 24-Year-Old's Creative Side Hustle Surpassed $1 Million in Sales: 'Definitely Doing Something Right'

Content creator and actor Alyssa McKay saw the perfect opportunity to innovate.

By Amanda Breen
By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Startup Spotlight: How UAE-Based Beyond Farming's Indoor Farm-as-a-Solution is Aiding the Nation's Food Security Goals

"We are driven by the urgent need to provide cities with reliable access to fresh, sustainably grown local produce."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Thought Leaders

12 Big Ideas From Business Books Published in 2024

After considering more than 1000 books for our annual Non-Obvious Book Awards, a few big themes emerged. Read our trend recap and how these trends can help your business in 2025.

By Rohit Bhargava
Starting a Business

From Side Gig to 6-Figure Success — How I Built a Thriving Home-Based Business as a Busy Family Man

I've made over $17,000,000 for clients worldwide and brought in multiple six figures for myself, all while barely leaving my kitchen.

By Svetoslav Dimitrov
Career

3 Best Resignation Letter Examples

Are you ready to quit your job? Continue reading for everything you need to know about writing the perfect resignation letter.

By Dan Bova