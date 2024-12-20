You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hatem Dowidar is the Group CEO of e&. He joined the company in September 2015 as Group Chief Operating Officer, becoming CEO, International in March 2016 and Group CEO in May 2020.

Under his leadership, Dowidar has transformed e& from a regional telecommunications company into a global technology and investment conglomerate. This shift, completed in February 2022, has been marked by the successful implementation of strategic approaches that have driven significant growth across the 38 markets where e& operates. His strong brand stewardship has enhanced e&'s brand equity, employee experience, and stakeholder value, even amidst a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Today, e& is recognized as the Fastest Growing Technology Brand and the most valuable brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa. It is highly ranked globally, with Dowidar named the top telecom leader worldwide on the Brand Guardianship Index 2024 by Brand Finance. Additionally, e& achieved the highest position in Brand Finance's inaugural Employer Brand Report 2024, with its UAE entity ranked as the Top Global Telecoms Employer.

Before joining e&, Dowidar held the role of Group Chief of Staff at Vodafone Group, based in London. He brings over 32 years of experience in multinational companies, with more than 25 years in telecommunications. His career at Vodafone began in 1999 at Vodafone Egypt, where he served as Marketing Director (CMO) and later as CEO from 2009 to 2014. During his tenure, he successfully navigated the company through challenging environments, achieving strong growth and profitability.

Dowidar has held various key roles within Vodafone Group, including Group Core Services Director, Chairman and CEO of Vodafone Malta, CEO of Partner Markets, and Regional Director of Emerging Markets. His corporate governance experience is extensive, having served as Chairman and Board Member of several companies within and beyond the telecom sector. He began his career at AEG/Deutsche Aerospace (Daimler Benz Group) in Egypt, later transitioning to Procter & Gamble, where he held several managerial marketing roles. Currently, he serves on the boards of Vodafone Group, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Maroc Telecom, and Etisalat Misr.

On a global scale, Dowidar is a member of the GSMA and the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Leadership Panel. GSMA represents the interests of global mobile operators and the broader mobile ecosystem, while the IGF Leadership Panel fosters knowledge exchange and policy dialogue on maximizing Internet opportunities and addressing its challenges.

