You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A princess from the Kuwaiti ruling family, HE Sheikha Intisar AlSabah is committed to nurturing the next generation of authentic leaders -in Kuwait and beyond- by unlocking the transformative power of theater for their personal and professional growth.

HE Sheikha Intisar is the founder of several initiatives. Her Intisar Foundation offers hope to women enduring the trauma of war through an innovative support program designed to help them recover psychologically. Her non-profit organizations, Alnowair and Bareec, leverage positive psychology and theatre techniques to supplement formal education systems and drive meaningful organizational change. Her social enterprises, Intisars and Ebbarra, engaging in jewelry and poetry respectively, guide women on a journey of self-love and empowerment.

HE Sheikha Intisar received the insignia of the Knight in the Order of the Crown from His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium. She was also honoured with the insignia of the Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour from H.E. Former French President François Holland that was given by H.E. Former French Minister and Current Mayor of Nice M. Christian Estrosi.