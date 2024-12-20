The 100: H.E. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah, Philanthropist The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

A princess from the Kuwaiti ruling family, HE Sheikha Intisar AlSabah is committed to nurturing the next generation of authentic leaders -in Kuwait and beyond- by unlocking the transformative power of theater for their personal and professional growth.

HE Sheikha Intisar is the founder of several initiatives. Her Intisar Foundation offers hope to women enduring the trauma of war through an innovative support program designed to help them recover psychologically. Her non-profit organizations, Alnowair and Bareec, leverage positive psychology and theatre techniques to supplement formal education systems and drive meaningful organizational change. Her social enterprises, Intisars and Ebbarra, engaging in jewelry and poetry respectively, guide women on a journey of self-love and empowerment.

HE Sheikha Intisar received the insignia of the Knight in the Order of the Crown from His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium. She was also honoured with the insignia of the Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour from H.E. Former French President François Holland that was given by H.E. Former French Minister and Current Mayor of Nice M. Christian Estrosi.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Why Startup Founders Should Look Beyond Traditional Funding and Tap Into Alternative Forms of Capital

Here's why the future belongs to those who dare to think differently about capital.

By Will Fan
Growth Strategies

The Importance Of Cultivating Self-Discipline

Self-discipline, by definition, is the ability to control one's feelings and overcome one's weaknesses. It is the ability to pursue what one thinks is right, despite temptations to abandon it.

By Ralph Jabbour
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: Husein Salem, CEO, Ohana Development

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneurs

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Katrina Mankani, Managing Director And Director Of Positive Education, Fortes Education

"Positive education isn't just an educational philosophy; it's a revolution we're leading at Fortes Education. Think of it as educating the head, heart, and hands."

By Tamara Pupic