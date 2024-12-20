You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hosam Arab is a dynamic entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Tabby, a fast-growing financial technology company transforming payments in the Middle East. Since its founding in 2019, Tabby has become a leader in the region's buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) sector, offering consumers flexible, interest-free installment options that empower millions with accessible and responsible financial services.

Before launching Tabby, Arab built extensive experience in the tech and financial sectors. He held key roles at Careem, the regional ride-hailing giant, and Souq.com, the Middle East's largest e-commerce platform (acquired by Amazon). His deep understanding of technology, finance, and consumer behavior in the Middle East provided a strong foundation for Tabby's rapid growth and success.

Tabby's innovative platform allows shoppers to split purchases into manageable payments without requiring credit cards or traditional financing methods. With its intuitive app and streamlined sign-up process, Tabby has resonated with techsavvy, young consumers across the GCC, who increasingly value flexible payment options. By partnering with leading regional retailers, Tabby has expanded its services across various industries, including fashion, electronics, groceries, and beauty products.

Arab is a firm believer in the transformative potential of technology to enhance financial inclusion and improve the customer experience. Under his leadership, Tabby has attracted significant investment from global venture capital firms, fueling its accelerated growth and solidifying its position as a key player in the fintech space.

Through his vision and commitment, Hosam Arab continues to drive innovation in the financial sector, making Tabby a cornerstone of the Middle East's evolving digital economy.