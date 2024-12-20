You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Husein Salem, the CEO of Ohana Development, represents a remarkable blend of academic distinction and a passion for redefining luxury living across the MENA region and beyond. Born in 1989, Salem's journey began with his graduation with honors in Civil Engineering from Beirut Arab University. His early exposure to entrepreneurship, rooted in his family's esteemed real estate dynasty established in 1980, laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

Driven by a passion for architectural excellence and innovation, and leveraging extensive experience in consultation, engineering, and real estate market analysis, Salem took the helm of his family's real estate business. He restructured its operations and transformed it into a thriving corporate entity. Under his leadership, Ohana Development transitioned from a real estate consultancy to a renowned developer of technologically advanced, luxurious, and unique real estate projects. This transformation marked the birth of the Ohana brand and fueled its meteoric rise, evolving from a local powerhouse to a regional icon in record time. Salem's vision goes beyond design and construction—he envisions bespoke communities within state-of-the-art luxury apartments and villas. Strategically located across key destinations in the UAE, Greece, and the USA, Ohana's properties are tailored for those seeking comfort, sophistication, and exclusivity. For over a decade, Salem has championed a commitment to quality, ensuring the use of the finest materials and techniques for timeless elegance and enduring value. This ethos extends to premium after-sales services that prioritize residents' needs, fostering a true sense of community where residents are treated like family.

"The greatest innovators see gaps not as problems but as the starting points for solutions," says Salem, underscoring his philosophy of turning challenges into opportunities. His vision extends to creating a global Ohana community—a network where members seamlessly experience diverse cultures and locales worldwide. Under his leadership, Ohana Development's valuation has quadrupled in a remarkably short time, establishing it as a leading luxury real estate provider. Salem's ultimate goal is to position Ohana among the top five luxury real estate developers in the Middle East and on the global stage.

A recent testament to his visionary leadership is the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. This marquee residential tower exemplifies Ohana's commitment to redefining luxury real estate, setting a new standard for design, quality, and community living. The project highlights Ohana's ability to identify market gaps and develop innovative, highly successful ventures, solidifying its leadership in the luxury real estate market.

Husein Salem's meticulous planning and visionary outlook continue to guide Ohana Development's unprecedented expansion and acclaim, turning the company into a beacon of innovation and excellence in the global luxury real estate industry.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success