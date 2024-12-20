You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak is a distinguished businessman and the CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Company, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. A key architect of the UAE's diversified economic strategy, Al Mubarak has been instrumental in driving growth across critical sectors including energy, technology, healthcare, aerospace, and real estate.

Born in 1976, Al Mubarak earned a degree in Economics from Tufts University in the United States. He began his career in the private sector before joining Mubadala in 2004. Under his leadership, the company has evolved into a global investment powerhouse, managing a diverse portfolio of over 50 companies and strategic investments aligned with the UAE's Vision 2021 and Vision 2030.

His forward-thinking leadership has expanded Mubadala's global reach while fostering innovation and sustainable development across the MENA region. In addition to his role at Mubadala, Al Mubarak holds prominent positions in several high-profile organizations. He serves as the Chairman of Manchester City Football Club and its parent entity, City Football Group, where he has overseen the club's transformation into a globally recognized brand and a sporting powerhouse.

He also plays an active role in government advisory boards, nonprofit organizations, and initiatives that shape the UAE's economic and social policies. Recognized for his strategic vision, commitment to sustainability, and ability to balance long-term investment strategies with rapid technological advancements, Al Mubarak continues to position the UAE as a key player in global markets.

His leadership at Mubadala exemplifies a seamless integration of economic development, innovation, and international collaboration, driving the UAE's prominence on the world stage.

