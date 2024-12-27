You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lubna Olayan is a trailblazing Saudi businesswoman and one of the most influential figures in the Middle East's corporate world. With a career spanning over four decades, she has broken barriers for women in business, emerging as a pioneer in Saudi Arabia's traditionally male-dominated business environment.

Born in 1955, Olayan earned a degree in Economics from Indiana University Bloomington. Upon returning to Saudi Arabia, she joined the Olayan Financing Group, the family-owned conglomerate involved in diverse sectors such as banking, real estate, healthcare, and industrial services. Over the years, she played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of the largest and most successful private enterprises in the Kingdom.

In 2004, Olayan became the first woman to be appointed to the board of directors of a publicly traded company in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Hollandi Bank (now Alawwal Bank).

This groundbreaking achievement marked a significant milestone for women in Saudi business. She later served as CEO of Olayan Group's investments, overseeing a portfolio of international assets and leading strategic initiatives across a wide array of industries.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Olayan is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and social development. She has championed numerous initiatives to advance women's participation in the workforce and improve access to education. As a dedicated philanthropist, she actively supports efforts to enhance healthcare and education in Saudi Arabia, leaving a lasting impact on her community.

Olayan's legacy is defined by her visionary leadership, groundbreaking career, and commitment to gender equality. She remains a highly respected figure both regionally and globally, inspiring future generations and paving the way for greater inclusion and progress in the Middle East.