The 100: Lubna Olayan, Chairperson and CEO, Olayan Financing Group The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Lubna Olayan is a trailblazing Saudi businesswoman and one of the most influential figures in the Middle East's corporate world. With a career spanning over four decades, she has broken barriers for women in business, emerging as a pioneer in Saudi Arabia's traditionally male-dominated business environment.

Born in 1955, Olayan earned a degree in Economics from Indiana University Bloomington. Upon returning to Saudi Arabia, she joined the Olayan Financing Group, the family-owned conglomerate involved in diverse sectors such as banking, real estate, healthcare, and industrial services. Over the years, she played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of the largest and most successful private enterprises in the Kingdom.

In 2004, Olayan became the first woman to be appointed to the board of directors of a publicly traded company in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Hollandi Bank (now Alawwal Bank).

This groundbreaking achievement marked a significant milestone for women in Saudi business. She later served as CEO of Olayan Group's investments, overseeing a portfolio of international assets and leading strategic initiatives across a wide array of industries.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Olayan is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and social development. She has championed numerous initiatives to advance women's participation in the workforce and improve access to education. As a dedicated philanthropist, she actively supports efforts to enhance healthcare and education in Saudi Arabia, leaving a lasting impact on her community.

Olayan's legacy is defined by her visionary leadership, groundbreaking career, and commitment to gender equality. She remains a highly respected figure both regionally and globally, inspiring future generations and paving the way for greater inclusion and progress in the Middle East.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Thinking of Starting a Business? 2025 May Be Your Year

As we head into the final months of the year, I believe 2025 will be just as big as 2020 for startups — maybe even bigger. Here's why.

By Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneurs

Saudi Agtech Startup Red Sea Farms Is On A Mission To Enable MENA Farms To Grow Crops Using Saltwater

With a vision to reduce food insecurity, carbon, and freshwater use in the MENA region's food sector (and hopefully, across the world), Red Sea Farms develops sustainable, saltwater-based agriculture systems.

By Pamella de Leon
Leadership

The 100: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-founder, and CEO of Tamara

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: Kabir Mulchandani, Founder, Five Holdings

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder, Burjeel Holdings

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

Webinar Invite: Joelle Mardinian To Share Her Secrets On Building An Authentic Personal Brand On Against All Odds On April 29, 2021

Joelle Mardinian on building a personal brand that helps her build bridges between her diverse interests, creating a powerful platform that supports them all.

By Tamara Pupic