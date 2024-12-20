The 100: Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO, StarzPlay The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Maaz Sheikh is the co-founder and CEO of StarzPlay, a leading video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Sheikh is the driving force behind one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in the region, offering a wide variety of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and exclusive content to millions of subscribers.

In 2015, Sheikh launched StarzPlay with the vision of creating a premium, localized entertainment experience tailored to the diverse tastes of viewers in the Middle East. By prioritizing customer satisfaction, strategic partnerships, and regional content, he positioned the platform as a strong competitor to global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. StarzPlay quickly gained a loyal following, offering a robust catalogue of Arabic, Hollywood, and international content, alongside exclusive shows and movies. Its flexible subscription models and user-centric approach have been instrumental in its success.

In 2022, StarzPlay further solidified its position in the market by signing a landmark deal with E-vision and e& (formerly Etisalat), allowing them to acquire a majority stake of 57%, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

Prior to founding StarzPlay, Sheikh held senior roles in various global and regional companies, including du, a leading UAE telecommunications provider. His extensive experience in telecom, technology, and digital services equipped him with a deep understanding of the entertainment and media industry, which he skillfully leveraged to steer StarzPlay's rapid growth.

Sheikh is a passionate advocate for innovation and digital transformation in the MENA region's tech and media sectors. Under his leadership, StarzPlay has become a key player in the region's evolving digital entertainment landscape, contributing significantly to the growth of online streaming in the Middle East. His vision and dedication continue to shape the future of entertainment in the region.
