You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Born and raised in Palestine, but having made Dubai his home since 2011, Maen Samara is a self-made entrepreneur, a visionary who sees solutions where others see problems. With deep-seated determination and a leadership style defined by precision, humanity, and an unrelenting work ethic, Samara has built a career and reputation as a luminary in the business world. At the helm of groundbreaking ventures, including Virtua and Trans Skills, Samara has consistently demonstrated his ability to reshape industries and solve critical challenges facing businesses worldwide—with a mindset that considers the present but always looks to the future.

At the core of Maen Samara's success is his extraordinary ability to see the big picture while meticulously addressing the details. His vision is a bold one—to tackle challenges so complex that their solutions will lay foundations for generations. This ambitious outlook drives his approach to every venture he leads. He is deeply committed to solving problems that empower others, often stating that "there's nothing more rewarding than enabling success for others." These principles have shaped Trans Skills into an industry leader providing scalable, client-centric payroll, HR, and manpower outsourcing services across more than 40 countries.

His entrepreneurial story began in 2013, when he founded Virtua in the UAE. Spotting a significant market gap for scalable HR and payroll solutions among small business owners, he created a cutting-edge offering tailored to their needs. Virtua quickly gained traction, elevating its name in the industry and attracting interest from prominent investors. By 2018, the company was acquired by the esteemed Emirati Al Serkal family business group.

Rebranded as Trans Skills under the Al Serkal group and with Samara at the helm, the company reached new heights. Through his relentless efforts, Trans Skills expanded its services to 34 countries, establishing itself as a powerhouse in payroll compliance, HR solutions, and cross-border workforce management. Samara's forward thinking approach culminated in October 2023, when the business was acquired by Ebury Mass Payment UK, a subsidiary of Banco Santander.

Samara's leadership philosophy centers around timeless principles he encapsulates in five actionable pillars— Build, Brandish, Bolster, Nurture, and Accountability. His message to clients is clear and heartfelt: "At Trans Skills, we care about your people as much, if not more, than we care about your business." This client-first mentality has helped Trans Skills become a trusted partner to businesses seeking reliable, compliant, and innovative solutions in payroll, hiring, and workforce management.

His story is one of resilience, boundless vision, and a unique ability to get things done. A problem-solver by nature, he takes on challenges that others shy away from, laying the groundwork for solutions that will continue to serve businesses and communities long after his tenure. With a track record of empowering others through his work, Samara proves that true leadership isn't just about building successful ventures—it's about creating opportunities for as many people as possible to succeed along the way.

His entrepreneurial legacy, from Virtua to Trans Skills and beyond, illustrates a principle that has guided him from the start—innovation with purpose. As he looks forward to the next chapter, Samara remains steadfast in his mission to tackle meaningful challenges, inspire change, and leave a lasting impact.

