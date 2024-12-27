You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mazen Kanaan, co-founder and CEO of House of Pops, has revolutionized the frozen dessert market by offering a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream. Founded with his wife and co-founder Marcela Sancho, House of Pops has quickly emerged as one of the UAE's fastest-growing brands, redefining indulgence with its plant-based, natural, and guilt-free frozen desserts.

Driven by his passion for wellness, sustainability, and creative entrepreneurship, Kanaan has expanded House of Pops to cater to health-conscious consumers across the MENA region. The brand offers a range of popsicles and ice creams made with clean, natural ingredients—free from added sugars, dairy,or preservatives—while maintaining rich flavors and textures that appeal to diverse palates.

Before founding House of Pops, Kanaan had a background in finance and business strategy, working at McKinsey & Company and pursuing entrepreneurial ventures. His vision was to create a product that satisfies sweet cravings while promoting healthier eating habits, a goal he has achieved with House of Pops' innovative offerings.

Since its launch, House of Pops has gained a loyal following with its creative and unique flavors such as Tropical Mango, Coconut & Passionfruit, and Pistachio & Date, which are made with locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. The brand also prioritizes sustainability, using environmentally friendly packaging to minimize its carbon footprint.

Kanaan's entrepreneurial journey is characterized by his commitment to community engagement. House of Pops frequently partners with wellness events and promotes an active, balanced lifestyle. His innovative approach has earned him recognition, including an appearance on Dubai's Shark Tank, where he showcased the brand's success and growth potential.

Under Mazen Kanaan's leadership, House of Pops has become a beloved brand in the UAE and beyond, setting a new standard for healthy indulgence in the frozen dessert market.