You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Michael Lahyani is a trailblazing entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Property Finder, one of the leading online real estate platforms in the Middle East. Since its launch in 2007, Lahyani has transformed the real estate industry in the MENA region, offering a digital-first approach to streamline the property search process for buyers, sellers, and renters. Relocating to Dubai in 2007, Lahyani identified a gap in the real estate market—a lack of a comprehensive, user-friendly platform to simplify property transactions. With a background in business and technology, he envisioned a solution that would provide detailed property listings, advanced search tools, and a seamless user experience. This vision materialized as Property Finder, a platform that has since become synonymous with real estate innovation in the region.

Under Lahyani's leadership, Property Finder has experienced exponential growth, attracting millions of users each month and securing significant investments from global investors. The platform features cutting-edge tools, including virtual tours, property price analytics, and customized search options, setting new standards for real estate technology in the MENA region. With operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and other key markets, Property Finder has solidified its position as a leader in the region's proptech sector.

Beyond his business achievements, Lahyani is a strong advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. His leadership continues to inspire advancements in the digital real estate space, fostering growth and modernization in the Middle Eastern property market.