The 100: Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO, Property Finder The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Michael Lahyani is a trailblazing entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Property Finder, one of the leading online real estate platforms in the Middle East. Since its launch in 2007, Lahyani has transformed the real estate industry in the MENA region, offering a digital-first approach to streamline the property search process for buyers, sellers, and renters. Relocating to Dubai in 2007, Lahyani identified a gap in the real estate market—a lack of a comprehensive, user-friendly platform to simplify property transactions. With a background in business and technology, he envisioned a solution that would provide detailed property listings, advanced search tools, and a seamless user experience. This vision materialized as Property Finder, a platform that has since become synonymous with real estate innovation in the region.

Under Lahyani's leadership, Property Finder has experienced exponential growth, attracting millions of users each month and securing significant investments from global investors. The platform features cutting-edge tools, including virtual tours, property price analytics, and customized search options, setting new standards for real estate technology in the MENA region. With operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and other key markets, Property Finder has solidified its position as a leader in the region's proptech sector.

Beyond his business achievements, Lahyani is a strong advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. His leadership continues to inspire advancements in the digital real estate space, fostering growth and modernization in the Middle Eastern property market.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why Startup Founders Should Look Beyond Traditional Funding and Tap Into Alternative Forms of Capital

Here's why the future belongs to those who dare to think differently about capital.

By Will Fan
By Amanda Breen
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The 100: Husein Salem, CEO, Ohana Development

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff