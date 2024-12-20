You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mila Smart Semeshkina is the visionary CEO and Founder of Lectera, an international educational platform, and the Women's Empowerment Council. A prominent thought leader in EdTech, women's empowerment, and personal growth, Semeshkina is also a venture investor, educational course producer, and popular blogger. Recognized as an expert in creating and scaling high-tech brands from scratch, she embodies entrepreneurial excellence.

Born in Krasnodar, Russia, Semeshkina pursued her undergraduate studies at Kuban State University (KSU) and completed graduate studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and Erickson International Academy. Her academic achievements include a gold medal during high school and honorary degrees from KSU and MSU. She has authored numerous scientific publications in media economics and served as a researcher and lecturer at MSU.

Semeshkina began her professional journey at 18, building over a decade of experience in marketing and public relations. She has successfully promoted numerous international brands in Russia and crafted impactful marketing strategies for projects spanning Switzerland, Germany, the UAE, and the CIS. This experience has made her a specialist in launching and growing large-scale international startups, transforming them into thriving ventures.

In 2017, Semeshkina shifted her focus to entrepreneurship and bespoke consulting for global enterprises in marketing and brand strategy. Her entrepreneurial passion is most evident in her work with Lectera.com, which she founded and oversees as CEO. The platform, supported by a global team across 25 countries, provides innovative educational solutions to over 4 million students in 70 countries, offering courses in 15 languages. Under her leadership, Lectera.com has become a leading global EdTech platform.

In 2021, Semeshkina expanded her impact by founding the Women's Empowerment Council, a Dubai-based organization dedicated to promoting women role models and fostering empowerment. The council has grown to a community of over 30,000 women and is renowned for its annual Women's Empowerment Convention (WE Convention), one of the world's most significant women-focused conferences. The council also provides free access to empowerment courses, workshops, and webinars, embodying Semeshkina's vision of tangible progress for women globally.

Semeshkina is a sought-after keynote speaker, having addressed prestigious events such as the Women in Tech World Conference and the Mastercard Women Leaders Awards. Her notable appearances include opening the 2023 and 2024 WE Conventions and engaging in insightful interviews with global icons like Maye Musk, Carla Bruni, and Maria Sharapova.

Now based in Dubai, Semeshkina continues to drive transformative change in EdTech and women's empowerment, inspiring global audiences and shaping a future defined by innovation and inclusivity.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success