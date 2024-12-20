The 100: Mona Ataya, Founder and CEO, Mumzworld The 100: A Definite Guide To Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Mona Ataya, the founder and CEO of Mumzworld, is one of the Middle East's most prominent women entrepreneurs. Beyond leading a successful and growing SME, Ataya is on a mission to empower mothers across the region. Over the past nine years, she has transformed Mumzworld from a business plan into a leading e-commerce platform that serves over 2 million mothers across the Middle East.

Founded in 2011, Mumzworld has revolutionized the e-commerce experience for mothers, babies, and children in the region. Today, the platform offers over 250,000 products, a vibrant and engaged community, exclusive offerings, and delivery to more than 20 countries. Known for its fast, convenient, and cost-effective service, Mumzworld has become the go-to destination for parents seeking quality products at everyday low prices.

Under Ataya's visionary leadership, Mumzworld has experienced remarkable growth, firmly establishing itself as the regional leader in its niche. Her contributions extend beyond the company, as she also serves on the Advisory Board for RetailME and the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF), helping shape the future of retail in the region.

Through her dedication and innovative approach, Ataya continues to inspire employees, communities, and countless mothers while redefining the standard for e-commerce in the Middle East.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Preserving My Legacy — How I Secured My Family's Financial Future Through a Trust

A trust isn't just a legal tool for the ultra-wealthy — it's a strategic way to ensure your loved ones benefit from your hard work.

By Billy Carson
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This 24-Year-Old's Creative Side Hustle Surpassed $1 Million in Sales: 'Definitely Doing Something Right'

Content creator and actor Alyssa McKay saw the perfect opportunity to innovate.

By Amanda Breen
Lifestyle

Being Fit Is Not Just Good For Your Health—It's Also Good For Business

The connection between health and leadership is veritable.

By Furqan Athar
Starting a Business

The 5 Fears Every Entrepreneur Must Face — and Overcome

Entrepreneurship is full of fears, from failure to success. This article explores the five common fears entrepreneurs face and offers practical strategies to overcome them, turning obstacles into opportunities.

By Roy Dekel
Thought Leaders

12 Big Ideas From Business Books Published in 2024

After considering more than 1000 books for our annual Non-Obvious Book Awards, a few big themes emerged. Read our trend recap and how these trends can help your business in 2025.

By Rohit Bhargava