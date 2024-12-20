You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mona Kattan is a renowned beauty mogul, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Huda Beauty, one of the most influential beauty brands in the world. Alongside her sister, Huda Kattan, Kattan has helped build an empire that has redefined the beauty industry with high-quality, innovative products catering to a global audience.

Kattan's journey into the beauty industry began after a career in finance and human resources. Her passion for beauty and cosmetics led her to co-found Huda Beauty in 2013. The brand quickly gained immense popularity for its inclusive range of products and groundbreaking makeup collections. Beyond her contributions to product development and branding, Kattan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global expansion, focusing on marketing, strategy, and business development.

In addition to her work with Huda Beauty, Kattan launched her own perfume line, KAYALI, a luxury fragrance brand. Her lifelong passion for perfume and fragrance inspired her to create a line that emphasizes craftsmanship and quality. Since its launch, KAYALI has become a staple in the luxury beauty market, earning Kattan recognition among fragrance enthusiasts and industry leaders.

As a major social media influencer with millions of followers, Kattan shares beauty tips, personal insights, and her entrepreneurial journey across platforms like Instagram. She is widely admired for her advocacy of self-love, empowerment, and body positivity, inspiring women around the world to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their dreams.

Mona Kattan's entrepreneurial vision and innovative approach have solidified her as one of the most influential figures in the global beauty industry, leaving a lasting impact on both the cosmetics and fragrance sectors.