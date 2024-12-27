You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Naguib Sawiris is one of Egypt's most influential businessmen and a prominent figure in the global telecommunications, media, and investment sectors. As the chairman of Orascom Investment Holding and Orascom Telecom, Sawiris has been at the forefront of building and leading some of the most successful companies in the Middle East and Africa, earning him a place among the wealthiest individuals in the region.

Born in 1954 to a prominent Egyptian family, Sawiris graduated with a degree in Engineering from the American University in Cairo. He joined the family business, Orascom, which initially focused on construction and telecommunications. Sawiris played a pivotal role in transforming Orascom into a telecom powerhouse, spearheading its expansion across Africa, Europe, and Asia. Under his leadership, Orascom acquired significant stakes in companies like Wind Telecom and Mobilink, which later merged with VimpelCom to create one of the world's largest telecom companies.

Sawiris' business expertise extends beyond telecommunications. He has successfully diversified his investments into industries such as technology, real estate, and renewable energy. His portfolio includes stakes in companies like Weather Investments, Cedarcom, and Medhotels, alongside ventures in hospitality and finance.

In addition to his business accomplishments, Sawiris is widely recognized for his philanthropy. He is a strong advocate for education, economic development, and social welfare in Egypt and across the Arab world. His contributions to healthcare, poverty alleviation, and humanitarian initiatives reflect his commitment to improving the lives of others.

Naguib Sawiris' ability to successfully navigate diverse industries and his significant influence on the global business landscape have solidified his reputation as a visionary entrepreneur. His work continues to inspire entrepreneurs across the Middle East and beyond.