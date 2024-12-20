You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Naser Taher's career is a testament to resilience, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to innovation. With over 36 years of experience in global financial and commercial sectors, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead and adapt in a dynamic industry.

As the founder and chairman of MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, Taher has propelled the company into one of the world's largest financial derivatives organizations. The group boasts a paid-up capital exceeding $322 million and holds regulatory licenses from over 16 financial authorities across five continents, making it one of the most regulated financial institutions globally. Today, MultiBank serves more than one million institutional and retail clients in over 100 countries, with a daily trading turnover exceeding $18.1 billion.

MultiBank Group provides a comprehensive suite of brokerage services and asset management solutions. Its award-winning trading platforms offer a diverse portfolio of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets, cementing its position as a leader in the financial services sector.

Taher's illustrious career includes leadership roles at renowned institutions such as BNP Paribas, Barclays, UBS, Merrill Lynch, and Credit Suisse. His expertise spans Forex, electronic banking systems, e-commerce, and corporate finance, earning him widespread respect and recognition in the financial industry.

Beyond founding MultiBank Group, Taher has undertaken remarkable ventures, such as constructing a 180-kilometer, six-lane highway between Jordan and Iraq, establishing the first private airline in Eastern Europe, and securing Ireland's largest banking syndicate of its time.

He also managed a fleet of 23 ships, including three of the world's largest vessels in the foodstuffs industry, and provided expert submissions to the UK House of Lords on UCP 600 practices in Commercial Law. Taher's accolades include appointments such as Head of the Irish Stock Exchange Development Projects (2005), Vice President of the Chinese Banking and Entrepreneur Association (2008), and Honorary Chief Financial Advisor to the Chinese Government of Tianjin (2013). In 2016, he was appointed Senior Advisor to the Chinese Central Financial Government. His industry achievements have been recognized with multiple awards, including the prestigious Le Fonti Award for CEO of the Year in Financial Services (Asia & Europe, 2019) and Chairman of the Year (Dubai, UAE, 2023).

Taher's vision extends to introducing cutting-edge trading technologies and establishing the first interbank and prime brokerage in the Eastern Hemisphere, aiming to position MultiBank Group as the largest financial organization globally.

An accomplished speaker and seasoned traveler, Taher has shared his expertise on Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits (UCP), Foreign Exchange Law, and Exchange Technologies at numerous international financial summits, cementing his legacy as a thought leader and innovator in the global financial landscape.

