The 100: Omar Harfouch, Composer The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

World-renowned pianist and composer Omar Harfouch is not only a celebrated musician but also a visionary entrepreneur who built a remarkable career in media and television. Today, he leverages his global fame to advocate for universal peace, performing his self-composed "Concerto for Peace" in some of the world's most iconic venues.

Born in Lebanon, Harfouch left his homeland at the age of 17 amid the civil war. By 25, he had achieved millionaire status, only to lose and rebuild his fortune multiple times by seizing diverse opportunities. Despite a childhood marked by hardship, Harfouch's resilience and optimism have propelled him to dedicate his life to his true passion: music and composition.

In 2023, Harfouch embarked on a European tour, followed by a global journey to deliver his message of peace through "Concerto for Peace." On September 18, he performed at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris before an audience of over 1,700 influential figures, including artists and representatives from French religious and political communities.

On November 14, Harfouch performed "Concerto for Peace" in the Vatican's Holy Library and was received in a private audience by Pope Francis. In recognition of his contributions to peace, Pope Francis awarded him a special distinction created for the Catholic Church's Jubilee 2025, naming him "Pelerin of Peace."

On December 7, Harfouch performed at the Dubai Opera House alongside the renowned group Chico & The Gypsies. The event was attended by Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, who lent his support to the cause. For this performance, Harfouch composed a special piece titled "Dubaï me amor."

Harfouch's commitment to global peace has earned him numerous international accolades. In December 2023, he was appointed Honorary President of the European NGO Dialogue and Diversity, based in Brussels. On February 24, 2024, he was honored with the Creation Prize at the 11th edition of the CAEL Awards in Dubai for his composition "Concerto for Peace," a masterful piece for piano and orchestra.

Omar Harfouch's inspiring journey, marked by resilience, creativity, and a profound dedication to peace, continues to resonate on the global stage. His music serves as a powerful call for unity and harmony across cultures and nations.
