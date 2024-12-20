You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raja Easa Al Gurg is a distinguished Emirati businesswoman and one of the most influential figures in the UAE's corporate landscape. As the Managing Director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, one of the UAE's largest and most respected conglomerates, and President of the Dubai Business Women Council, Al Gurg has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's business environment, particularly in retail, real estate, construction, and manufacturing.

Born and raised in Dubai, Al Gurg has been a trailblazer for women in business in the UAE. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Lewis & Clark College in the United States. Her career has been defined by a steadfast commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, championing women's empowerment, and driving business growth.

Under her leadership, the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has significantly expanded its operations, establishing a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. The group is renowned for representing several prominent international brands and managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, particularly in the retail and construction sectors.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Al Gurg is a passionate advocate for women in business and leadership. Through her work with the Dubai Business Women Council, she has championed gender equality and worked tirelessly to advance women's roles in the UAE's business and economic sectors. She also serves on numerous boards and committees, furthering her impact on the region's development.

Al Gurg's legacy is one of visionary leadership, determination, and dedication to social progress. She continues to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders in the UAE and beyond, serving as a role model for those aiming to leave a meaningful impact on society.