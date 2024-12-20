You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Robin Ubaghs, the 28-year-old Co-founder of Propchain and the Welfare Group, is redefining the real estate industry with innovation and vision. His ventures are not merely businesses; they symbolize a paradigm shift in how real estate is accessed, managed, and invested in.

Ubaghs' entrepreneurial journey began early. At just 17, he held shares in a London-based asset management company, showcasing a precocious talent for business and finance. His ventures took him across the globe, but it was his move to Dubai seven years ago that became the turning point. Inspired by Dubai's vibrant culture and entrepreneurial ecosystem, Ubaghs set the foundation for Propchain, a proptech company at the forefront of real estate tokenization.

Propchain's mission under Ubaghs' leadership is to democratize real estate access through cutting-edge proptech solutions. Despite the challenges of entering a competitive market, Propchain has introduced groundbreaking innovations such as fractionalized real estate investment, securities tokenization, and advanced real estate data management solutions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Propchain tokenizes real estate assets, addressing core industry challenges such as liquidity constraints and high entry barriers. The company's ecosystem seamlessly integrates investors, property owners, lenders, government entities, and administrative companies, creating a holistic approach to real estate management.

In addition to Propchain, Ubaghs co-founded the Welfare Group, the incubating entity behind Propchain. The Welfare Group spans the entire real estate supply chain and has achieved remarkable growth, with development projects extending globally. Together, these ventures represent Ubaghs' comprehensive vision for transforming real estate through innovation, technology, and global collaboration.

Looking to the future, Ubaghs is focused on scaling Propchain's impact on a global scale. He envisions expanding the company's tokenization and data management solutions and scaling its fractionalized investment platform. His aim is to redefine real estate investment by unlocking trapped equity in properties, giving them secondary market liquidity, and enabling cross-border investment opportunities. Currently managing $200 million in assets under management (AUM), Propchain aims to surpass $1 billion in tokenized assets by the end of 2025.

Ubaghs' advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is straightforward yet profound: stay focused, identify genuine market opportunities, and cultivate strong partnerships.

As Ubaghs explains, "Propchain envisions becoming the global leader in tokenized real estate. We aim to unlock a new era of decentralized and efficient finance, where properties gain secondary market lives and investments transcend geographical boundaries. The future of real estate lies in democratization, innovation, and seamless global accessibility." Robin Ubaghs is not just building businesses; he is shaping the future of real estate, leaving an indelible mark on an industry ripe for transformation. His journey is only beginning, but his contributions are already setting new standards for what is possible in real estate innovation.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success