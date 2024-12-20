You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shadman Sakib is a visionary entrepreneur whose ambition has been clear from the start. With his company, VURSE, he set out to redefine how content is created, owned, and shared, integrating never-before-seen features and advanced in-built video capabilities.

Shadman's entrepreneurial journey began at an early age, displaying remarkable business acumen while still pursuing his education in the US and UK. His passion for cutting edge technology, coupled with sharp business intuition, has positioned him as a prolific investor across various sectors, achieving significant financial success at a young age. With teams spanning five continents, Shadman envisions becoming one of this generation's most innovative tech entrepreneurs. VURSE, a hyper-visual platform focusing on one-minute-long videos, is at the forefront of this mission. The platform boasts state-of-the-art filters, editing tools, and a 3rd Generation camera module that lets users see a new reality through their camera. Shadman believes VURSE will unleash unprecedented creativity among content creators.

The platform is designed to empower influencers and creators, addressing the challenges of content monetization and transparency in social media. "For influencers and content creators, it is very challenging to commercialize the content they share, and there is no transparency with respect to monetization," Shadman explains. VURSE aims to establish influencing as a respected profession while helping creators grow their personal brands quickly and effectively.

The results have been impressive. By May this year, VURSE experienced over 100% growth in installs. With a vision to create a billion-dollar company, Shadman appears well on track to achieving that goal.

Shadman's business operations are headquartered between the USA, UK, UAE, and across Asia. He cites Dubai as a pivotal location in his journey. "In Dubai, it's as if we are living inside a metaverse," he says. "I came for only 12 days on my first trip, but I quickly realized that Dubai is destined to become the next Silicon Valley. I knew this should become my life, so I set up my company here in December 2021."

Balancing his entrepreneurial endeavors, Shadman is preparing to launch the Shadman Sakib Philanthropic Foundation later this year. The foundation will focus on impact investing, supporting young IT entrepreneurs from impoverished backgrounds, providing them with opportunities to build their own legacies.

Guided by a passion for the intersection of aesthetics and technology, Shadman Sakib continues to push boundaries and inspire others, cementing his place as a leader and disruptor in the tech industry.

