Sheeraz Hasan, known as the "FAME King," is a renowned leader in Web3, entertainment, and technology, celebrated for his unmatched ability to build billion-dollar brands. With a career spanning decades, Hasan has established himself as the ultimate fame strategist, trusted by celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs worldwide to transform their status into a global stardom.

Simply put, Hasan knows how to make anyone famous. Armed with an arsenal of tools and strategies, he has the unique power to elevate individuals and brands into worldwide sensations. His mantra, "Money Follows FAME," underpins his work, and his clients—Hollywood A-listers, influencers, CEOs, and even Fortune 100 companies—turn to him for his unparalleled expertise.

Hasan's impressive clientele includes Hollywood icons such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul. He is also the go-to media strategist for leading global brands and two of the world's top crypto exchanges, Binance and ByBit.

In addition to managing celebrity stardom, Hasan is the visionary behind Dubai.News, a groundbreaking platform bringing real-time updates on Dubai's events and developments to the American market. Headquartered on the iconic Sunset Strip in Hollywood, Dubai. News is the first and only platform exclusively dedicated to connecting trending Dubai news with U.S. audiences.

Hasan's innovation extends into artificial intelligence with his creation of Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI, two of the most disruptive and cutting-edge AI brands in the world. These ventures position him as a global trailblazer in a trillion-dollar industry, further cementing his influence and visionary status.

In 2024, Hasan's expertise took center stage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi, where he orchestrated amplification campaigns for Bollywood's biggest superstars, showcasing his ability to amplify global events and celebrities to new heights.

With over 20 years of experience, Sheeraz Hasan has built an extensive network of industry titans, commanding a combined asset value exceeding a trillion dollars. His influence is unparalleled, and his heavyweight connections enable him to transform individuals and brands into universal powerhouses. Sheeraz Hasan's unmatched ability to combine innovation, strategy, and influence continues to set him apart as a global leader in fame and media strategy.