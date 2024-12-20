You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sima Ved is the founder and chairperson of Apparel Group, a leading retail and fashion conglomerate in the Middle East. With a vision to create a globally recognized retail business, Ved has transformed Apparel Group into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that boasts over 75 brands and operates more than 1,000 stores across the region.

Founded in 1999, Apparel Group began as a small business in Dubai. Under Ved's visionary leadership, the company quickly expanded into a major player in the retail sector. The group's diverse portfolio includes international fashion, footwear, and lifestyle brands such as Guess, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo, Rituals, and Adidas. Apparel Group has become synonymous with style and quality, serving a broad consumer base and contributing significantly to the retail landscape in the UAE and the wider GCC region.

Ved's entrepreneurial journey is characterized by her sharp business acumen, a focus on customer satisfaction, and an ability to scale operations in a highly competitive market. She has successfully guided the group to adapt to the evolving retail environment by embracing omnichannel strategies, integrating online shopping platforms, and leveraging digital marketing. These innovations have been pivotal in sustaining the company's growth and resilience, particularly in an era marked by rapid digital transformation.

Beyond her business achievements, Sima Ved is deeply committed to philanthropy and community development. She actively supports initiatives promoting education, women's empowerment, and social welfare, particularly within the Middle East. Her efforts reflect a dedication to giving back to the community while fostering sustainable development.

Sima Ved's journey from a small business owner to the leader of one of the region's most successful retail conglomerates serves as an inspiration, particularly to women entrepreneurs. Her story of vision, perseverance, and innovation highlights her role as a trailblazer in the Middle East's business world.