Toufic Kreidieh is the co-founder and CEO of Brands For Less Group, one of the Middle East's leading discount retail chains, known for offering high-quality products at affordable prices. Under his visionary leadership, Brands For Less has expanded rapidly across the region, establishing a strong presence in countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman.

Founded in 1996 as a single-store outlet, Brands For Less began with the mission of making premium, branded goods accessible to a broader audience. Thanks to Kreidieh's strategic foresight and entrepreneurial spirit, the company has grown into a retail powerhouse with a diverse portfolio that ncludes clothing, footwear, home goods, electronics, and beauty products. Today, it operates numerous retail stores and online platforms, catering to a wide and loyal customer base.

Kreidieh's success stems from his innovative approach to retail and his ability to adapt to changing market trends. By focusing on value, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, he has created a brand that resonates with consumers across the region. His commitment to providing an inclusive and enjoyable shopping experience is evident in the company's emphasis on competitive pricing, highquality service, and a seamless shopping journey both in-store and online.

Under his stewardship, Brands For Less has also prioritized digital transformation, enhancing its e-commerce capabilities to meet the demands of a tech-savvy audience. This move has further cemented the company's position as a market leader in the discount retail sector.

Toufic Kreidieh's leadership, customer-first philosophy, and focus on innovation have been instrumental in the continued success and growth of Brands For Less, making it a household name in the Middle East's retail landscape.