The 100: Yogesh Mehta, Founder and CEO, Petrochem Middle East The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Yogesh Mehta is a distinguished business leader and the visionary founder and CEO of Petrochem Middle East, a leading distributor of petrochemical products and industrial chemicals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With over 30 years of expertise in the petrochemical industry, Mehta has been instrumental in transforming Petrochem Middle East into one of the region's most successful and diversified supply chain enterprises.

Established in 1995, Petrochem Middle East specializes in the distribution, supply, and storage of a wide range of petrochemical products, including solvents, chemicals, and lubricants. Under Mehta's leadership, the company has expanded its reach to over 50 countries, serving regional and international markets with a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Petrochem caters to a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the global supply chain.

Mehta's entrepreneurial acumen and deep industry knowledge have enabled Petrochem to thrive in a highly competitive and regulated market. His forward-thinking approach emphasizes the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable business practices, positioning Petrochem as a leader in the chemical distribution sector. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and robust logistics network underscore its reputation for efficiency and reliability.

Beyond his business achievements, Yogesh Mehta is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. He actively promotes ethical business practices, environmental stewardship, and community development through various philanthropic initiatives. His leadership extends beyond the boardroom, inspiring industry peers and the next generation of entrepreneurs with his dedication to excellence and integrity.

Mehta's contributions to the petrochemical industry and his unwavering commitment to sustainability have earned him recognition as a pioneer in his field, making Petrochem Middle East a benchmark for success in the global market.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

The Importance Of Cultivating Self-Discipline

Self-discipline, by definition, is the ability to control one's feelings and overcome one's weaknesses. It is the ability to pursue what one thinks is right, despite temptations to abandon it.

By Ralph Jabbour
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Why Startup Founders Should Look Beyond Traditional Funding and Tap Into Alternative Forms of Capital

Here's why the future belongs to those who dare to think differently about capital.

By Will Fan
Growth Strategies

Having Secured US$15 Million In Privately Raised Capital, Kitch Co-Founder And CEO Walid Hajj Is On A Mission To "Reimagine Restaurants"

Billed as "the region's first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen, and premium storefront operator," with a cool US$15 million in privately raised capital, it's easy enough to understand why many have taken notice of this new venture.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Entrepreneurs

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Katrina Mankani, Managing Director And Director Of Positive Education, Fortes Education

"Positive education isn't just an educational philosophy; it's a revolution we're leading at Fortes Education. Think of it as educating the head, heart, and hands."

By Tamara Pupic