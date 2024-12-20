The 100: Alex Zagrebelny, Founder, R.Evolution Group The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Alex Zagrebelny, the founder and sole proprietor of R·Evolution Group, is the driving force behind one of the most innovative companies in the luxury real estate market. So far operating in the UAE, Latvia, Spain and Germany, the group owes its success to Alex's ingenuity, leadership, and strategic vision and he was recently acknowledged by Arabian Business as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the UAE.

With extensive expertise in real estate development since 1999, including significant experience in the UAE, Alex brings a pioneering perspective to R·Evolution Group. His meticulous attention to detail is paired with a visionary approach that incorporates the latest advancements in architecture, construction, sales, marketing, and company philosophy.

For over 25 years, Alex has been studying ancient sciences and philosophies, exploring their impact on individual well-being and development. Implementing this knowledge with the utmost sustainability and a responsible attitude towards the planet, he incorporates the latest advancements of modern civilisation into all his projects.

Relocating to Dubai in 2020 with his wife, Kate and two children, Alex considers his family his muses, inspiring him to create and develop new concepts and buildings. R.Evolution's portfolio now boasts over 20 completed luxurious properties that have received prestigious local and international awards.

Alex's vision for Intellectual Real Estate Development encompasses biophilic design, neuroarchitecture, decoding, storytelling and scenography. Rooted in ancient knowledge of human nature and utilising the latest technologies and IT solutions, he develops residential, office and hotel facilities that tell stories of great people, achievements, nature, cultural traditions, and history.

His vision aims to create a legacy for the future, inspiring the next generation of developers to contribute to a better world.

His overarching vision includes well-being and health, energy efficiency and sustainability, and unity with nature and community.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

The Importance Of Cultivating Self-Discipline

Self-discipline, by definition, is the ability to control one's feelings and overcome one's weaknesses. It is the ability to pursue what one thinks is right, despite temptations to abandon it.

By Ralph Jabbour
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Why Startup Founders Should Look Beyond Traditional Funding and Tap Into Alternative Forms of Capital

Here's why the future belongs to those who dare to think differently about capital.

By Will Fan
Growth Strategies

Having Secured US$15 Million In Privately Raised Capital, Kitch Co-Founder And CEO Walid Hajj Is On A Mission To "Reimagine Restaurants"

Billed as "the region's first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen, and premium storefront operator," with a cool US$15 million in privately raised capital, it's easy enough to understand why many have taken notice of this new venture.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Entrepreneurs

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Katrina Mankani, Managing Director And Director Of Positive Education, Fortes Education

"Positive education isn't just an educational philosophy; it's a revolution we're leading at Fortes Education. Think of it as educating the head, heart, and hands."

By Tamara Pupic