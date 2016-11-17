The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2016
On the occasion of the third annual Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year presented by du, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on November 08, 2016 at The Westin Mina Al Seyahi in Dubai, UAE.
A total of 24 awards were presented, with all of the winners having set themselves apart from their peers in the region by showcasing a commitment to excellence and thereby raising the bar of their respective industries. The winners were presented with their trophies by H.H. Sheikh Saeed Obaid Al Maktoum, Chairman, AJSM Investments, Atiq Nassib, Senior Vice President, Dubai Chamber, and Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.
Organized by Entrepreneur MENA, the 2016 Enterprise Agility Awards recognized and honored enterprise leaders and individuals who have distinguished themselves and shown sector significance and outstanding business conduct across a variety of industries that are key drivers of the Middle East's economies. The Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year seeks to acknowledge agility across a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, construction, hospitality, aviation, education, banking, and energy, amongst other key drivers of the Middle East's economy.
The Winners
Emerging Emirati Entrepreneur Ali Abdullah Sharafi
Market Penetration Hypermedia
Education Innovation Kwn Education
Tech Innovation Yahalla
Digital Startup of the Year InternsME
Ecommerce Agility Achievement Mumzworld
Startup Brand Penetration Insydo
Fintech Company of the Year Payfort
Startup Hub of the Year Flat6Labs
Mobile App of the Year Melltoo
Retail Innovation Fifty One East
International Achievement Oswald Wong
CSR Initiative of the Year Ahmed Samerai
Fastest Growth The Luxury Closet
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development BECO Capital
Tech Startup of the Year Comae Technologies
F&B Concept of the Year Man'oushe Street
Homegrown Brand of the Year Last Exit by Meraas
Brokerage Firm of the Year AlRuwad Real Estate
Banking Innovation Dr. R. Seetharaman
Outstanding Contribution to Business Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Fahim
Ecosystem Influencer H.E. Sara Al Madani
Philanthropy Achievement H.E. Tariq Al Gurg
Lifetime Achievement Dawood Bin Ozair