The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2016

On the occasion of the third annual Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year presented by du, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on November 08, 2016 at The Westin Mina Al Seyahi in Dubai, UAE.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the occasion of the third annual Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year presented by du, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on November 08, 2016 at The Westin Mina Al Seyahi in Dubai, UAE. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Middle East business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region.

A total of 24 awards were presented, with all of the winners having set themselves apart from their peers in the region by showcasing a commitment to excellence and thereby raising the bar of their respective industries. The winners were presented with their trophies by H.H. Sheikh Saeed Obaid Al Maktoum, Chairman, AJSM Investments, Atiq Nassib, Senior Vice President, Dubai Chamber, and Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.

Organized by Entrepreneur MENA, the 2016 Enterprise Agility Awards recognized and honored enterprise leaders and individuals who have distinguished themselves and shown sector significance and outstanding business conduct across a variety of industries that are key drivers of the Middle East's economies. The Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year seeks to acknowledge agility across a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, construction, hospitality, aviation, education, banking, and energy, amongst other key drivers of the Middle East's economy.

The Winners

Emerging Emirati Entrepreneur Ali Abdullah Sharafi

Market Penetration Hypermedia

Education Innovation Kwn Education

Tech Innovation Yahalla

Digital Startup of the Year InternsME

Ecommerce Agility Achievement Mumzworld

Startup Brand Penetration Insydo

Fintech Company of the Year Payfort

Startup Hub of the Year Flat6Labs

Mobile App of the Year Melltoo

Retail Innovation Fifty One East

International Achievement Oswald Wong

CSR Initiative of the Year Ahmed Samerai

Fastest Growth The Luxury Closet

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development BECO Capital

Tech Startup of the Year Comae Technologies

F&B Concept of the Year Man'oushe Street

Homegrown Brand of the Year Last Exit by Meraas

Brokerage Firm of the Year AlRuwad Real Estate

Banking Innovation Dr. R. Seetharaman

Outstanding Contribution to Business Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Fahim

Ecosystem Influencer H.E. Sara Al Madani

Philanthropy Achievement H.E. Tariq Al Gurg

Lifetime Achievement Dawood Bin Ozair

Related: The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2015