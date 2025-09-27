The Recap: Entrepreneur Middle East's Tech Innovation Awards 2025 The Tech Innovation Awards 2025, staged by BNC Publishing with the support of in5 Dubai and Virtuzone, commended the visionaries and organizations who have reshaped industries and inspired the whole region.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The 2025 edition of the Tech Innovation Awards was staged by BNC Publishing with the support of in5 Dubai and Virtuzone at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai on September 25,, 2025.
At the awards gala, trailblazing individuals and organizations were celebrated for redefining industries and uplifting the region with their vision.
Here is the complete list of award winners:
[All images courtesy Farooq Salik/BNC Publishing]
AI INNOVATION OF THE YEAR — e& ENTERPRISE
BEST TRADING SOLUTION — SAGEMASTER
BEST TECH SOLUTION PROVIDER — YANGO TECH
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR — ALDHABI ALMHEIRI
INNOVATION HUB OF THE YEAR — DUBAI INTERNET CITY
DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR — PLATFORMANCE
DIGITAL BANK OF THE YEAR — MASHREQ NEO
PR AND COMMUNICATION COMPANY OF THE YEAR - LUNA PR
ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR — in5 Dubai
AI DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR — SAIF BY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY
BEST MARKETPLACE — TRENDYOL
MOST INNOVATIVE TECH PLATFORM — CENTURY FINANCIAL
FASTEST GROWTH — TRAININPINK
BEST DIGITAL SOLUTION — ZAINTECH
BEST SECURITY SOLUTION — QUANTUMGATE
TECH LEADING COMPANY OF THE YEAR — VENTUREONE
STARTUP OF THE YEAR — TAKEEM