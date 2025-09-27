The Tech Innovation Awards 2025, staged by BNC Publishing with the support of in5 Dubai and Virtuzone, commended the visionaries and organizations who have reshaped industries and inspired the whole region.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2025 edition of the Tech Innovation Awards was staged by BNC Publishing with the support of in5 Dubai and Virtuzone at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai on September 25,, 2025.

At the awards gala, trailblazing individuals and organizations were celebrated for redefining industries and uplifting the region with their vision.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

[All images courtesy Farooq Salik/BNC Publishing]

AI INNOVATION OF THE YEAR — e& ENTERPRISE

BEST TRADING SOLUTION — SAGEMASTER

BEST TECH SOLUTION PROVIDER — YANGO TECH

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR — ALDHABI ALMHEIRI

INNOVATION HUB OF THE YEAR — DUBAI INTERNET CITY

DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR — PLATFORMANCE

DIGITAL BANK OF THE YEAR — MASHREQ NEO

PR AND COMMUNICATION COMPANY OF THE YEAR - LUNA PR

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR — in5 Dubai

AI DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR — SAIF BY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY

BEST MARKETPLACE — TRENDYOL

MOST INNOVATIVE TECH PLATFORM — CENTURY FINANCIAL

FASTEST GROWTH — TRAININPINK

BEST DIGITAL SOLUTION — ZAINTECH

BEST SECURITY SOLUTION — QUANTUMGATE

TECH LEADING COMPANY OF THE YEAR — VENTUREONE

STARTUP OF THE YEAR — TAKEEM

Related: The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2024