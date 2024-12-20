You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fahim Al Qasimi is the co-founder of Seafood Souq, a Dubai-based digital B2B marketplace connecting fish buyers and sellers across the globe. His journey into the seafood industry began with a childhood passion, famously playing "FisherCat" in his school's adaptation of the musical Cats. Today, Al Qasimi is spearheading a revolution in the global seafood industry with innovative solutions like SFS Trace, a digital tool that ensures product traceability.

Seafood Souq's mission is to foster a sustainable seafood industry by enhancing supply chain transparency and ensuring access to high-quality, traceable seafood. Founded in 2018 alongside Sean Dennis (currently the company's CEO), Seafood Souq capitalized on the opportunity to modernize seafood trade through technology. Just months after its launch, the startup secured a landmark partnership with Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of the world's largest international airline, enabling the transport of seafood from countries like Norway, Cyprus, Chile, Scotland, and the USA to customers in the UAE and the broader Middle East.

Under Al Qasimi's visionary leadership, Seafood Souq has become a key player in driving sustainability and innovation in the seafood industry, cementing his reputation as one of the UAE's leading entrepreneurs.