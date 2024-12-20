You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kris Fade (born Kristan Fahd) is the Australian/Lebanese radio phenomenon that has taken the region by storm. He hosts the biggest breakfast show in The Middle East, The Kris Fade Show, on Virgin Radio, speaking to more than one million listeners daily. The show is also broadcast across Australia. In addition, he has now been catapulted to global stardom due to the Netflix hit; Dubai Bling.

Fade, who is one of the most recognized voices and faces in the country, has written and produced two #1 songs with Sony, hosted the biggest events in the region such as the Pope's first visit, performed with Hugh Jackman on stage, gone viral with a video of his surprise proposal to his now wife Brianna Fade, with Will Smith, and has been immortalized with his own wax doll in Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Kris Fade hosts the official Middle East Chart, regularly interviews the biggest celebrities both on and off air, and is the official Middle East TV host at the red carpet Oscars every year for OSN.

His larger-than-life persona and unparalleled live entertainment skills have made him one of the most coveted people in the industry, and his authentic content creation on social media, in combination with that, has resulted in multiple brand ambassadorships. An entrepreneur at heart, Fade is the founder of a successful multi-million dollar healthy snack company (Fade Fit), partner in a fitness company (Enhance), co-founder of the Baby Expo Dubai, and the founder of Fade Fit Tennis Academy.

