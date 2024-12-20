You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nader Albastaki is the Managing Director of the Dubai Future District Fund, an evergreen venture fund established to drive economic development in Dubai, the UAE, and the broader region. Anchored by the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai International Financial Centre, the fund focuses on investments in the Future of Finance and Future Economies.

Albastaki's first exposure to the startup ecosystem came in 2012 when he co-founded a healthcare technology startup that expanded to four countries in the Middle East before his departure in 2015. In 2017, he became a founding member of Keiretsu Forum's Dubai Chapter, an angel investment platform specializing in bridge rounds, where he was actively involved in deal screening and investments. He has also served as a mentor for various startup-focused initiatives, including the Intelak Incubator, NYU Abu Dhabi, and Unilever's Young Entrepreneur Awards.

In 2020, Albastaki co-founded a travel technology startup, which merged with a global player in 2023. Parallel to his entrepreneurial ventures, he spent seven years at HSBC Middle East, where he managed the non-bank financial institutions portfolio and SME accounts, significantly growing the bank's business in key areas.

Following his banking career, Albastaki joined Dubai Tourism, where he developed a Strategic Partnerships department and created an Advanced Analytics team. His contributions resulted in over 40 strategic partnerships and more than 30 cost-saving initiatives.

At the Dubai Future Foundation, Albastaki played a key role in over 20 initiatives and strategies, generating an estimated $5 billion in social, technological, economic, and environmental impact for Dubai. Albastaki's early career also included roles at Standard Chartered Bank and the UAE Armed Forces. He holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, a Master of Science in Business Analytics from New York University's Stern School of Business, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Through his diverse experience spanning startups, banking, and strategic government initiatives, Albastaki continues to drive innovation and growth in Dubai's evolving economic landscape.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success