Sasha Marashlian is the visionary CEO of Imagine, a trailblazing company in the FMCG sector. With an innovative approach to brand development, product distribution, and consumer engagement, Marashlian has established Imagine as a leading player in the dynamic FMCG landscape.

Marashlian has been instrumental in reshaping how FMCG businesses operate in the Middle East and beyond. Under his leadership, Imagine has rapidly expanded its portfolio of high-quality consumer products, leveraging a combination of strategic partnerships, advanced supply chain solutions, and a customer-centric approach. His focus on innovation and efficiency has enabled the company to adapt to market demands while maintaining a strong commitment to quality.

Passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies, Marashlian ensures Imagine delivers value across the FMCG ecosystem. From product conceptualization to market launch, he has positioned the company to stay ahead of trends by integrating sustainability, personalization, and innovation into every aspect of its operations. This ability to anticipate consumer needs and exceed expectations has made Imagine a preferred partner for global and regional FMCG brands, fostering strong relationships with retailers and customers alike.

Marashlian is also a champion of sustainable practices within the FMCG sector. Under his guidance, Imagine has implemented eco-friendly packaging solutions, reduced its environmental footprint, and prioritized sourcing from sustainable suppliers. These efforts align with his vision of creating a positive impact not just on consumers but also on the planet. His commitment to community engagement is evident through initiatives that support local businesses and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

As the FMCG industry continues to evolve, Marashlian envisions Imagine FZ LLC as a global leader in delivering innovative, sustainable, and impactful consumer solutions. With a strategic focus on expansion into emerging markets, adopting digital transformation, and enhancing customer experiences, he aims to set new benchmarks for success in the FMCG sector. His dedication to excellence, sustainability, and innovation has not only elevated Imagine but also solidified his reputation as a transformational leader in the industry.

"At Imagine, we set out to stand apart, not just in how we communicate but also in how we operate," Marashlian explains. "To achieve this, we developed a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem by building a network of interconnected businesses and partners. This ecosystem is designed to complement each other's strengths, enabling us to meet the demands of brands despite their limitations and the needs of the diversified consumers of the region."

He adds, "We leveraged the strength and know-how of international brands to create local brands from the region and export them to the world. Our approach splits the focus between importing international brands and creating regional brands with equal commercial and quality propositions, growing their presence both locally and internationally."

Looking ahead, Marashlian shares his ambitious vision for the next five years. "We want to be the leading company that enabled local brands to be stacked on retail shelves in America and stretching to Australia, allowing the entire value chain to benefit from the process—from local manufacturers, to freight forwarders, to local agencies. Everyone benefits when we sell to a wider audience."

He continues, "We are also launching a revolutionary brand concept in January 2025 where we digitize a fully recyclable and sustainable finished product via a 'Code.' This innovation will allow us to subsidize its cost price to match plastic or non-sustainable packaged goods. This will be the future of retail brands, and it's starting at Imagine from the UAE. This is inspired by the vision of the UAE leadership to create a better world for us and our children."

