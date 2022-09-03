Making The Impossible, Possible: Sabrina Mouhieddine, CEO And Creative Director, Liliblanc, Is Authoring Her Own Success Story

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having moved to Dubai as a young and independent Lebanese woman, Sabrina Mouhieddine was driven to set up her enterprise, Liliblanc, after being inspired by the number of female-led success stories in the UAE, and today, she herself is one such tale.

Mouhieddine is the founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Liliblanc, a luxury ready-to-wear fashion label that she hopes will, one day, become the "go-to" brand for every woman, whether out at work, or in her leisure time. Inspired by vintage, Liliblanc is all about high-quality, classic pieces presented as ethical and sustainable designs that women can make use of to both express their style, and boost their confidence as well. In fact, Mouhieddine likens each Liliblanc piece to be a reflection of values and ambitions of the woman who wears it.

As for Mouhieddine herself, she became an entrepreneur with the mission to create a world of endless possibilities for women. In this narrative, she is the architect of her own story, and her entrepreneurial journey is anchored in her deep-rooted desire to express her creativity, to overcome personal or social obstacles, to help her community, and, of course, to be free. We commonly use money as a measure of success, but that is not the reason Mouhieddine is in business. For Mouhieddine, it was all about making people believe that once they put their mind into something, it will happen.

A lot of the credit for Mouhieddine's psyche must go to her father- in her own words, he is her strength, support, faith, and inspiration. He is her first and last supporter, and he played a multitude of roles to shape Mouhieddine to be the woman that we know today. He is the one who believed in her and her success, and he is also who helped her to dream and, perhaps more importantly, teach her how to achieve her dreams.

Every journey has its ups and downs, its happy days and bad ones. Starting a business at a young age can be challenging (be it because of the legal paperwork, or just dealing with the people around you), but she decided to risk it all and challenge herself and everyone around her by establishing her own brand. Furthermore, Mouhieddine is the type of woman who always keeps going and pushing forward. She is a very determined person, be it about growing her business, or even in her personal life. In effect, she believes in the power of one's self, and not giving up.

You would think that quitting a 9-5 job to open your own business would make life easier for you, but once you establish your own business, you work 24/7. You work hard to grow that baby of yours, and work hard on making it shine and be seen- and that is exactly what Mouhieddine is doing. She wanted to provide comfort and luxury to women all around the world by providing them with the perfect garments that can go along their weekly schedule, or even when they want to enjoy their weekends. And in doing so, she is setting herself up as a role model for the younger generation- her passion and ability to inspire, plus her clear set of values, commitment to her community, selflessness, acceptance of others, and ability to overcome obstacles definitely make her someone worth looking up to.

After all, Mouhieddine is someone who, as a child, had a dream of having her own business, but was in a society where dreams were only meant to remain as dreams, and nothing more- and yet, that didn't stop her in getting to where she is today. Mouhieddine made the decision to break the chain of whatever was happening around her, and take over the reins of her own life- and that signaled the start of a journey she continues to have no regrets embarking on. She is making the impossible, possible- and she hopes that you'll follow her lead.

