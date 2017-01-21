The Executive Selection: 1847's VIP Room

Living the executive life takes its toll… and when it's finally time to take a break, the hassle of finding the right venue can be a deterrent.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

1847
1847 interiors

We've taken care of the details for you, as we've already done the road test! We suggest you consider booking a visit to the recently launched VIP Room at the 1847 men's salon in Dubai. 1847 has dubbed its VIP Room a "grooming oasis," and the discerning gentleman who books it can treat himself to everything from haircuts to massages to pedicures- all of which will happen in the confines of a neatly designed space that will be exclusive to him.

All one needs to do is to choose from the wide variety of services and treatments that 1847 offers, and then sit back and allow the expert in-house staff to offer you a personalized pampering experience. Relax, unwind and chill out, and up your grooming game in the process!

