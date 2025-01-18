All the pieces are limited as the Be Athletica's debut collection is completely made from pre-loved, eco-friendly materials, including recycled fabrics and organic cotton.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Be Athletica, a UAE-homegrown everyday essential athleisure brand, has launched its debut collection that is 100% manufactured locally in the UAE.

All the pieces are limited as the Be Athletica's debut collection is completely made from pre-loved, eco-friendly materials, including recycled fabrics and organic cotton.

Source: Be Atheltica

The collection boasts four categories - the 'Core and Stretch' was designed for everyday activewear, the 'Elevated Essentials' range which are buttery-soft neutral co-ord sets, 'the Be Athletica Collective' inspired by varsity-inspired oversized fits and accessories offering a range of totes, hats and socks.

Related: