Designed for all walks of life, each Born Outside Italy garment has been made to be worn daily as a badge of self-expression, with the brand's style embodying a fusion of refined elegance, quality Italian sartorial craft, and the comfortability of bold street culture.

Once you learn that Alfredo Bandini and Daniele Pe are two Italians who have been living in the UAE for a long while and now consider themselves the country's natives, you'll understand why the duo have chosen to call their Dubai-born luxury-meets-streetwear fashion label as Born Outside Italy.

Image courtesy Born Outside Italy.

Image courtesy Born Outside Italy.

Born Outside Italy's debut sneaker series is now out, and SNEAKER 001 is a reimagined classic that taps into 90s street culture with contrasting colors and shapes. Available in four different colorways, each pair has been crafted from premium materials including calf leather and suede, with the sole also featuring hex nut shapes that create a lighter feel when worn.

Image courtesy Born Outside Italy.

With the co-founders calling their brand "an invitation to break free from the conventional," Born Outside Italy is essentially for those of you who wish to live life on your own terms.

