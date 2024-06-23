Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Born Outside Italy Designed for all walks of life, each Born Outside Italy garment has been made to be worn daily as a badge of self-expression, with the brand's style embodying a fusion of refined elegance, quality Italian sartorial craft, and the comfortability of bold street culture.

By Aby Sam Thomas

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Born Outside Italy

Once you learn that Alfredo Bandini and Daniele Pe are two Italians who have been living in the UAE for a long while and now consider themselves the country's natives, you'll understand why the duo have chosen to call their Dubai-born luxury-meets-streetwear fashion label as Born Outside Italy.

Image courtesy Born Outside Italy.

Designed for all walks of life, each Born Outside Italy garment has been made to be worn daily as a badge of self-expression, with the brand's style embodying a fusion of refined elegance, quality Italian sartorial craft, and the comfortability of bold street culture.

Image courtesy Born Outside Italy.

Born Outside Italy's debut sneaker series is now out, and SNEAKER 001 is a reimagined classic that taps into 90s street culture with contrasting colors and shapes. Available in four different colorways, each pair has been crafted from premium materials including calf leather and suede, with the sole also featuring hex nut shapes that create a lighter feel when worn.

Image courtesy Born Outside Italy.

With the co-founders calling their brand "an invitation to break free from the conventional," Born Outside Italy is essentially for those of you who wish to live life on your own terms.

Related: For The Love Of Shoes: How Sophia Webster Built Her Eponymous Luxury Accessories Brand
Aby Sam Thomas

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East

Aby Sam Thomas is the Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. In this role, Aby is responsible for leading the publication on its editorial front, while also working to build the brand and grow its presence across the MENA region through the development and execution of events and other programming, as well as through representation in conferences, media, etc.

Aby has been working in journalism since 2011, prior to which he was an analyst programmer with Accenture, where he worked with J. P. Morgan Chase's investment banking arm at offices in Mumbai, London, and New York. He holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.  

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Business Plans

How to Start a Consulting Business: Your One Page Business Plan

Learn the three critical components of your business plan and download a template to get started

By Terry Rice
Starting a Business

In a World of Insane Valuations and Mega-Fundraising, Does Bootstrapping Still Matter?

Though venture capital-fueled unicorn companies make great headlines, there are key advantages for startups that go without external seed money.

By Yan Katcharovski
Leadership

The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies

A combination of guidance, transparency and collaboration will help leaders guide in the digital age.

By Jake Croman
Side Hustle

Top Secrets to Starting a 6-Figure Etsy Side Hustle That Earns Passive Income, According to 3 People Who Did It

Etsy remains a popular ecommerce platfrom for sellers — and can be incredibly lucrative for those who know how to use it.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

Effective Communication In Business Needs Much More Than Language Proficiency

Effective communication encompasses a verbal, written, and process-driven communication framework with clearly laid standards and operating procedures.

By Tariq Chauhan