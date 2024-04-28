📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

The Executive Selection: Bouguessa Spring Summer 2024 The new collection aims to redefine modern elegance by seamlessly fusing minimalistic aesthetics with captivating hues.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bouguessa

UAE-based contemporary ready-to-wear label Bouguessa has unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 collection, which aims to redefine modern elegance by seamlessly fusing minimalistic aesthetics with captivating hues.

Image courtesy Bouguessa.

The line offers a versatile range of wardrobe essentials, at the heart of which lies a meticulously curated color palette of camel, nutshell, pink, and sky blue. From sleek suits that exude power and confidence, to flowing dresses that evoke grace and femininity, as well as stylish basics perfect for everyday wear, each piece is meticulously crafted to seamlessly transition from day to night.

Image courtesy Bouguessa.

Whether dressing for a boardroom meeting or a weekend brunch, the collection caters to the diverse needs of the modern woman, providing effortless elegance for every occasion.

Related: The Executive Selection: Cartier Celebrates 100 Years Of Its Iconic Trinity Collection
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elon Musk Reveals His Tactics for Building Successful Companies, Including Sleeping Under His Desk and 'Working Every Waking Hour'

Musk shared the secrets on a podcast with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of the $1.6 trillion Norges Bank.

By Sherin Shibu
Growth Strategies

The MBA Debate: Is Management Savvy Impacted By Executive Education?

Without endless curiosity, the willingness to be better and the aspiration to 'master' what you are naturally good at, no MBA or any other formal education will help.

By Hassan Al-Hazeem
Growing a Business

This Is the Overlooked Partnership You Need to Overhaul Your Growth Strategy

One beneficial relationship could make the difference when it comes to engaging more customers and lifting your company to new heights.

By John Boitnott
Living

How to Form New Behaviors and Break Old Patterns

When you're in a state of fight-or-flight, you see everything through an emotional, fear-filled lens.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

Taking Charge Of The Future: Galeries Lafayette CEO Nicolas Houzé

Nicolas Houzé, the fifth-generation family member leading Parisian department store Galeries Lafayette, and his partners in the UAE and Lebanon, ADMIC's Michel and Pascal Abchee, on what lies ahead after the retailer's tenth anniversary in Dubai

By Tamara Pupic
Devices

Gear up for Summer Camping with $22 Off This Power Bank Flashlight

Planning weekends outdoors this summer? Don't do it without this light.

By Entrepreneur Store