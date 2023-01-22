The Executive Selection: Brioni Spring/Summer 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Brioni's new Spring/Summer 2023 collection has been described by the Maison as "another foray into Roman nonchalance," and its garments certainly showcase a breezy, en plein air spirit that is captured through soft tailoring, uncontrived shapes, and painterly colors.

Brioni

Lightness is seen in every one of Brioni's creations for this line, be it the bomber jacket cut in supple suede, or the shawl collared evening suit.

Image courtesy Brioni.

The materials used -which include washed silk and seersucker, alongside extremely light wools and linen- exude this sentiment too.

Image courtesy Brioni.

So do the colors in which they are presented: an amalgamation of cognac brown, earth, yellow, blue, grey, black, and white, along with accents of pink, orange, and baby blue.

