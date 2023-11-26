This line sees the American fashion house choosing to modernize essential styles with new materials and relaxed fits.

Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 men's collection is centered on bringing a fresh approach to refined dressing.

Image courtesy Calvin Klein.

Indeed, this line sees the American fashion house choosing to modernize essential styles with new materials and relaxed fits.

Image courtesy Calvin Klein.

Keep an eye out for the design details too- soft suiting and wool-blend knitwear project premium comfort, while diamond quilt details and technical features offer textural interest.

Image courtesy Calvin Klein.

And then, there's the seasonal outerwear- everything from the leather shearling jacket to the sateen bomber jacket is ideal for layering, and they can be easily styled with tailored separates.

