The Executive Selection: COS Celebrates the Year of the Snake The new COS collection features limited-edition bags, bag charms and a capsule of seasonal ready-to-wear pieces in a fresh color palette.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

COS

The London-based fashion brand COS celebrates the 2025 Lunar New Year and Year of the Snake, a time for fresh beginnings, renewal, and opportunity, with a campaign highlighting new energy and good fortune. The collection features limited-edition bags, bag charms and a capsule of seasonal ready-to-wear pieces in a fresh color palette.

Four repurposed leather bag charms sit at the heart of the collection, merging modern design with traditional knots, each welcoming new possibilities for the year ahead.

Source: COS

The Cross knot is associated with good fortune, bringing prosperity and new beginnings, complemented by Yellow Jade, symbolizing a long life. The Peace knot represents peace and harmony, while its Clear Quartz stone is believed to have healing properties and amplify positive energy. The Ice Blossom knot is thought to turn dreams into reality, and the Jade is believed to attract wealth, success and love. Finally, the Double Ear knot symbolizes a union of two people, with the Rose Quartz pairing representing all forms of unconditional love.

The capsule will launch online and in selected COS stores starting in January 2025.

