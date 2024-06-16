Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Pace By John Lobb Lightweight and ultra-flexible, the Pace loafer has been constructed from rich materials like soft suedes, nubuck, or subtly grained leather.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

John Lobb

British bootmaker John Lobb has unveiled Pace, its "ultimate urban casual soft loafer," which, besides being inspired from the craft behind glove-making, is also a reimagination of its iconic Lopez loafer.

Image courtesy John Lobb.

Lightweight and ultra-flexible, the Pace loafer has been constructed from rich materials like soft suedes, nubuck, or subtly grained leather, and it comes in a warm palette inspired by the mineral world- think ochre, sand, deep browns.

Image courtesy John Lobb.

The suppleness of Pace is rooted in the work on its new oval rubber super-flex sole and the padded sock, which brings total lightness, flexibility, and comfort to this entirely resoleable loafer.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

