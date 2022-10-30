The Executive Selection: Tod's

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the upcoming fall/winter season, Tod's proposes a bold new take on the Di Bag, one of the house's most iconic creations.

Tod's

Introduced in the late 90s, the natural leather Di Bag, named after (and worn) by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was a hit when it launched, and it has since become an expertly crafted versatile must-have.

The Di Bag features refined leather and its signature central-stitched seam and rolled handles, with techniques similar to those used by ancient saddle makers. The bag now also comes in various sizes and a wide color palette, thereby ensuring you sport an elegant and timeless look, no matter the dress code.

