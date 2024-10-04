You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Golden Quarter—encompassing Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the lead-up to Christmas and everything in between—marks the most critical shopping season of the year, with 2x more shopping occasions on average compared to previous quarters of the year. For small businesses, it can represent a substantial share of their annual revenue.

As consumer trends shift, shoppers are increasingly turning to platforms like TikTok to guide their purchasing decisions. This period presents a pivotal moment for businesses to adapt and capture attention, as savvy consumers seek both savings and inspiration from trusted content channels. As a result, businesses have a prime opportunity to adapt digital marketing strategies to align with evolving consumer preferences and tap into the shopping surge across the GCC.

Q4 is a season-long shopping opportunity on TikTok

Promotions or not, TikTok users are shopping consistently throughout the quarter. And while traditional, promo-driven events still sparked demand spikes, a significant 64% of transactions on TikTok happened outside of these promotional windows. Throughout the final stretch of the year, audiences weren't just passively consuming shopping related content, they were actively seeing it out and making purchases based on recommendations on our platform, with 87% of audiences taking action within a week of watching an ad on TIkTok, and 67% claiming they are likely to buy from a brand after seeing a TikTok Shopping Ad.

Leveraging TikTok throughout Q4-not just during key promotional moments- enables brands to maintain consistent engagement and fuel sustained growth during this busy shopping season. By staying engaged across multiple touchpoints in the purchasing journey, brands can remain top of mind throughout the coveted Golden Quarter, driving stronger results.

Sustained activation and engaging content beat one-time promotions

Research shows that brands that activate their marketing efforts throughout the Golden Quarter see substantial benefits. For instance, campaigns on TikTok lasting over three months are more than twice as likely to lead to conversions, emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement. Likewise, 79% of these brands report reduced cost-per-action (CPA), while 44% experience increased conversion rates from add-to-cart to purchase.

For businesses with limited budgets, creating entertaining, engaging content is crucial for success on TikTok during the Golden Quarter. Authentic storytelling empowers consumers to make informed purchasing decisions by resonating with their lifestyles, transforming curiosity into action. Brands are increasingly focusing on creating engaging, value-driven content that not only entertains but educates. By tapping into trending challenges, popular sounds, and unique formats like live cooking shows, businesses can connect with TikTok's communities without hefty media investments. These connections can turn casual viewers into loyal customers, as audiences engage with content they genuinely enjoy, paving the way for long-term brand loyalty.

A well-thought-out continuous Q4 strategy can help create communities and remain relevant without major media investments. Maintaining a consistent posting schedule is incredibly helpful with this approach, as regularly sharing content helps build and retain audience interest, while also improving the chances of appearing on users' For You Pages. This consistency allows brands to nurture relationships with their communities over time, turning them into loyal customers not just during the Golden Quarter, but long after. As a result, customers will likely begin to recognize the brand's content and look forward to engaging with it regularly. Brands that successfully utilize real-time marketing on TikTok can effectively capture the attention of potential customers during the Golden Quarter and beyond by fostering these authentic connections with their communities

SMBs can drive growth with continuous Q4 engagement

As small businesses prepare for the Golden Quarter, activating throughout Q4 on TikTok can significantly enhance their ability to engage with customers and drive sustained growth. This approach not only allows businesses to capitalize on the heightened shopping activity during this period but also sets the tone for long-term success. By consistently sharing authentic and engaging content, businesses can foster a sense of community. This can help capture consumers who are increasingly seeking value and connection. Businesses that maintain regular engagement through TikTok can nurture these relationships, encouraging repeat purchases and brand loyalty. The platform's ability to blend entertainment with commerce keeps offerings top-of-mind, making it easier for consumers to discover and engage with products.



All in all, in the fast-paced environment of Q4, TikTok empowers SMBs to fully capitalize on the "Golden Quarter" beyond the typical promotional peaks, while protecting their brands from the diminishing returns of a purely promo-driven approach. For SMBs, maintaining consistency, harnessing creativity, and prioritizing customer engagement are essential to transforming curiosity into action and achieving sustained success throughout the Golden Quarter and beyond.