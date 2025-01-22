World's Most Valuable Brands: e&, ADNOC, and Emirates Join the List UAE companies show outstanding performance in an annual report highlighting the world's most valuable and strongest brands.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

UAE Pavillion at the WEF 2025 in Davos.

The London-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance revealed its Global 500 2025 research during a session hosted by the UAE Pavilion at the WEF 2025 in Davos, stating that Apple is once again the world's most valuable brand.

The research also highlights the outstanding performance of UAE companies, including e& that earned the title of the "fastest-growing brand in the world" and a position among the top 10 most valuable telecommunications brands globally. e& recorded an eight-fold increase in brand value to USD$15.3 billion. Nvidia has the highest organic growth - 98% - and is the second fastest growing brand in the world for 2025.

Furthermore, ADNOC's brand value increased by 25% compared to the previous year, reaching $18.9 billion in 2025, while Emirates' brand value increased by 26.5%, reaching $8.365 billion.

According to the report, three out of the five most valuable brands in the world are technology brands, including Apple with brand value of $574.5 billion (up 11% from 2024), Microsoft with brand value of $461.1 billion (up 35% from 2024), Google with brand value of $413.0 billion (up 24% from 2024), Amazon with brand value of $356.4 billion (up 15% from 2024), and Walmart with brand value of $137.2 billion (up 42% from 2024).

Brand Finance also analyzed the brands which have grown the most since 2020:
1. TikTok/Douyin: brand value of $105.8 billion, up from $59.0 billion (in 2022)
2. DraftKings: brand value of $5.1 billion, up from $18 million in 2020
3. Fanduel: brand value of $7.0 billion, up from $56 million in 2020
4. NVIDIA: brand value of $87.9 billion, up from $4.7 billion in 2020
5. AMD: brand value of $11.0 billion, up from $1.4 billion in 2020
6. Pinduoduo: brand value of $13.0 billion, up from $2.5 billion in 2020
7. BYD: brand value of $14.0 billion, up from $3.1 billion in 2020
8. Apple: brand value of $574.5 billion, up from $140.5 billion in 2020
9. TSMC: brand value of $34.2 billion, up from $8.6 billion in 2020
10. Microsoft: brand value of $461.1 billion, up from $117.1 billion in 2020
11. Lilly: brand value of $8.0 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2020

Global economic growth is expected to remain stagnant at 2.8% in 2025, mirroring 2024 and falling short of the 3.2% pre-pandemic average, according to United Nations forecasts. In contrast, the world's 500 most valuable brands are thriving, with their total value rising 10% year-on-year, from $8.6 trillion in 2024 to nearly $9.5 trillion in 2025, according to Brand Finance data.

US, China, and Germany lead as the most valuable countries, with 193, 69, and 27 brands respectively, featured in the research.

Across sectors, banking leads with 79 brands contributing 13%, followed by retail with 45 brands at 11%. Media ranks third, with 23 brands representing 10%.

