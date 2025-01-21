Amazon Launches Instant Delivery Service in Dubai New service to compete with Noon Minutes.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Amazon has launched a competitor to Noon Minutes in the UAE, with the e-commerce giant beginning an instant delivery service in parts of Dubai.

The Amazon Now service is only available to Amazon Prime customers.

"Free delivery within minutes is included with Prime membership. Entire delivery will be waived for orders more than AED25 (US$6.8)," Amazon's website announced.

The service will be will be available seven days a week from 7:00am till midnight. To begin with, it will cover Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Further locations are expected to be rolled out later.

Related: Follow The Leader: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon MENA
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

UAE Delegation in Davos; AI Less of a Risk, say Leaders

The UAE takes part in the WEF 2025 in Davos, highlighting the active role of its leading national companies and private sector entities.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to Feature Over 150 Startups

The event takes place from February 1-2, 2025

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Technology

Dubai Introduces AI Seal to Certify Trusted AI Companies

AI companies that receive an official stamp of approval will gain a competitive advantage in government projects.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Finance

Virtuzone Taken Over by Singapore's Ascentium

Ascentium to establish a strong presence in the UAE and tap into emerging markets in the GCC region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Inside Yango Group's Hyperlocal Vision: Daniil Shuleyko, CEO, Yango Group

"Trust is built on the ground, not behind a desk," says Shuleyko.

By Anil Bhoyrul