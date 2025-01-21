You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon has launched a competitor to Noon Minutes in the UAE, with the e-commerce giant beginning an instant delivery service in parts of Dubai.

The Amazon Now service is only available to Amazon Prime customers.

"Free delivery within minutes is included with Prime membership. Entire delivery will be waived for orders more than AED25 (US$6.8)," Amazon's website announced.

The service will be will be available seven days a week from 7:00am till midnight. To begin with, it will cover Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Further locations are expected to be rolled out later.

