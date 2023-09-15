You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), a key business center in the UAE, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a US-based private university, have partnered up to launch MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator- MIT's first business accelerator in the MENA region.

Ten startups will be selected for the program, which is set to run from October 16, 2023 to January 31, 2024. Applications can be submitted by clicking here.

The partnership agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at MIT, at the MIT campus in Boston.

With an aim to foster innovative business solutions and a strong focus on sustainability, MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator has been designed to help aid regional entrepreneurs in addressing pressing challenges -pertaining to water, climate, food security and energy- through design innovation. Participants in the program will thus be able to gain key insights from MIT mentors, investors and corporate partners. The MIT faculty who will be leading the overall accelerator program will be operating under the management of Global Growth Hub (GGH), a Dubai-based management and consulting firm focused on entrepreneurship and economic growth.

"Through our partnership with MIT and GGH, we aim to catalyze the creation of revolutionary solutions that address global challenges while positioning Dubai as a hub for sustainable entrepreneurship," H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said. "DesignX signifies a substantial leap towards advancing sustainability-focused innovation not just within Dubai, but globally. By nurturing entrepreneurial creativity and empowering innovators to bring their visions to life, this partnership underscores DIEZ's commitment to fulfilling its role as a hub for attracting and nurturing talent, technology and knowledge, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan."

On his part, Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the School of Architecture & Planning at MIT, added: "By granting teams access to MIT's accomplished faculty, mentors, and resources, we aim to foster groundbreaking solutions for a more sustainable future. DIEZ is the ideal partner for this initiative, given its commitment to smart city solutions and its status as a preferred destination for technology entrepreneurs."

Since its establishment in 2016, the MIT DesignX program has supported over 118 companies with a combined portfolio valuation of approximately US$1 billion, across Hong Kong, Italy, USA, Mexico and Iceland. Entrepreneurs interested in applying for the MENA-based program can do so by clicking here.