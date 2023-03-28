Calling All KSA-Based Hospitality Startups: Apply For Future Hospitality Summit 2023's Startup Den By March 31

Out of all applicants, 10 finalists will be chosen to compete at The Startup Den on May 9, 2023, at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, an annual hospitality investment conference that brings together industry leaders and senior decision-makers across the Kingdom and beyond, has launched the second edition of its startup pitching competition The Startup Den.

Open to all hospitality-focused startups in Saudi Arabia, applications must be sent in before March 31, 2023 here. 10 finalists will then be chosen to compete at The Startup Den on May 9, 2023, at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.

Each of the finalists will be given five minutes to present their business model to a senior panel of judges and investors. A further two minutes will be allocated for a Q&A session by the judges.

The judges for this year's competition include Abdulsalam Alkuwaity, CEO of Saudi Arabia-based business accelerator SEA Ventures, Amir Amidi, Managing Partner at US-based venture capital and private equity firm Plug and Play's travel and hospitality program, and Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of UAE-headquartered hotel management company Rotana.

All 10 finalists will receive complimentary tickets to attend FHS Saudi Arabia 2023. For the winning startups, a number of prizes, including incubation through workplaces provided by the Saudi Tourism Authority, will be on offer.

A few of the notable finalists from the previous edition of The Startup Den include UAE-based proptech startup Stella Stays, UAE-headquartered coworking space platform Letswork, and UAE-based foodtech startup ChatFood.

For more information on 2023's edition of The Startup Den, click here.