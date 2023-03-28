Calling All KSA-Based Hospitality Startups: Apply For Future Hospitality Summit 2023's Startup Den By March 31

Out of all applicants, 10 finalists will be chosen to compete at The Startup Den on May 9, 2023, at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

learn more about Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Future Hospitality Summit
A scene from a previous edition of Future Hospitality Summit.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, an annual hospitality investment conference that brings together industry leaders and senior decision-makers across the Kingdom and beyond, has launched the second edition of its startup pitching competition The Startup Den.

Open to all hospitality-focused startups in Saudi Arabia, applications must be sent in before March 31, 2023 here. 10 finalists will then be chosen to compete at The Startup Den on May 9, 2023, at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.

Each of the finalists will be given five minutes to present their business model to a senior panel of judges and investors. A further two minutes will be allocated for a Q&A session by the judges.

The judges for this year's competition include Abdulsalam Alkuwaity, CEO of Saudi Arabia-based business accelerator SEA Ventures, Amir Amidi, Managing Partner at US-based venture capital and private equity firm Plug and Play's travel and hospitality program, and Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of UAE-headquartered hotel management company Rotana.

All 10 finalists will receive complimentary tickets to attend FHS Saudi Arabia 2023. For the winning startups, a number of prizes, including incubation through workplaces provided by the Saudi Tourism Authority, will be on offer.

A few of the notable finalists from the previous edition of The Startup Den include UAE-based proptech startup Stella Stays, UAE-headquartered coworking space platform Letswork, and UAE-based foodtech startup ChatFood.

For more information on 2023's edition of The Startup Den, click here.

Related: Saudi Arabia Expects Business Tourism To More Than Double By 2030
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Startups Investors Pitching Pitching Investors News and Trends Hospitality middle east UAE Saudi Arabia entrepreneur middle east

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Growth Strategies

A Guide To The Top Angel Investor Groups in Saudi Arabia

In this article, we have listed some of the most notable and active angel investor groups in Saudi Arabia, in no particular order.

By Lucidity Insights Staff

Entrepreneurs

Startup Spotlight: UAE-Based Lisan's AI-Powered Proofreading Platform Guarantees Error-Free Arabic Writing

The 12 products Alasadi alludes to aim to correct 12 specific types of errors, which include spelling, grammatical, morphological, semantic, and stylistic errors, as well as mistakes related to checking quotations and proper names.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed

By Amanda Breen

Women Entrepreneur™

A Life Well Lived: Sudha Murty, Founder And Chairperson, Infosys Foundation

Insights and inspiration from the Indian educator, author and philanthropist, and the co-founder of the Infosys Foundation.

By Aby Sam Thomas