Dubai Future District Fund Launches Venture Fellows Program To Empower The Next Generation Of Emirati Investors And Entrepreneurs

Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), a UAE-based venture fund that aims to develop Dubai's economy by building a scalable tech innovation ecosystem, has announced the launch of Venture Fellows, a program that aims to empower the next generation of Emiratis in venture capital.

Said to be the first of its kind in the UAE, the program aims to target Emirati venture capitalists and entrepreneurs between the ages of 25 and 40, and equip them with innovative skills that can help them succeed in their entrepreneurship and investment journeys.

Set to commence on February 1, 2023, Venture Fellows will offer four modules over a period of 12 months. These modules will be delivered both digitally and in-person, and will have a curriculum that is tailored to the regional market.

"Our fellows will gain the knowledge, skills and network needed to thrive in the venture capital ecosystem," Sharif El Badawi, CEO of DFDF, said. The rogram's workshops will thus be led by venture capitalists who are committed to the program's underlying mission of empowering Emirati investors and entrepreneurs.

Emiratis who fall within the aforementioned age bracket, with an interest in venture capital investment and technology entrepreneurship, are encouraged to apply to DFDF's Venture Fellows 2023 program by submitting an application online here by January 20, 2023.

