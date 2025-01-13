You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar is offering "an incredible reward" to content creators who can come up with content to promote Dubai.

Speaking at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, Alabbar told the audience, "I want anyone who can create a one year campaign, creatively, with incredible content -and don't give me garbage- I will give you an incredible reward. And for any really good ideas I might ask you to sign your own contract."

"But you have to impress me," he added. "I am doing this because I really love my city."

Alabbar then noted the Dubai Mall was now the most visited place on earth with 150 million visitors, and that he hoped to take the figure to 200 million with the help of content creators.

The founder also said he was looking for creators to help solve the global issue of a lack of affordable housing, adding that any good campaigns sent to him would be studied, and that he would fund standout projects. "Give me a good idea and I'll sign the cheque," Alabbar said.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, held under 'Content for Good', has already brought together 15,000 content creators, 420 speakers and 125 CEOs and experts. The event is scheduled to run from January 11-13, 2025.

Related: Dubai Opens 'Creators HQ' for Influencers; Set to Offer Golden Visas to Online Creators